Human Rights Commission calls for enquiry into abduction of PTI lawyer in Pakistan

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 4 : The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has demanded a prompt and transparent inquiry into the abduction of PTI lawyer Intezar Hussain Panjutha.

In a post on X, HRCP stated, "HRCP calls for a prompt and transparent inquiry into the abduction of PTI lawyer Intezar Hussain Panjutha, who was recovered earlier today after having been allegedly disappeared forcibly for over three weeks."

The Commission underscored that the circumstances surrounding Panjutha's disappearance, during which he was reportedly mistreated, indicate potential involvement from security agencies. HRCP remarked, "The circumstances of his disappearance, during which time he was clearly mistreated, bear the stamp of the security agencies. This begs the question as to why he was not produced in court earlier despite the AGP's pledge that he would be 'recovered' in 24 hours. Such tactics of intimidation must cease."

According to a report by The Express Tribune, Islamabad police successfully located Intezar Hussain Panjutha, a key legal figure for Imran Khan and the PTI, who had been missing since October 8. He was found in Hassan Abdal and, after his rescue, was taken to Islamabad for questioning before returning home with his brother, Zaeem Panjutha.

Panjutha's disappearance led to a petition in the Islamabad High Court, which closely monitored the case. During a hearing on November 1, Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan assured the court that Panjutha would be recovered within 24 hours. Reports indicate that police intercepted a suspicious vehicle in Punjab's Hassan Abdal, which prompted a chase when the occupants fled.

Upon searching the abandoned vehicle, officers discovered Panjutha blindfolded and bound. He reported that his captors, who spoke Pashto, subjected him to violence and demanded a ransom of PKR 20 million during his four-hour captivity.

The harassment of Imran Khan supporters and PTI workers has escalated significantly, particularly after the political upheaval following Khan's ousting from the prime ministership in April 2022. Many PTI workers face fabricated charges, including terrorism or incitement, aimed at delegitimising their political activism.

These legal battles can drain resources and discourage participation. Reports suggest increased surveillance of PTI supporters, with law enforcement monitoring their activities and communications, creating an atmosphere of fear that makes individuals hesitant to engage politically.

