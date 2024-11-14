Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of "deliberate forced displacement" of Palestinians in Gaza

New York [US], November 14 : A recent Human Rights Watch (HRW) report highlighted the "alarming actions" of Israeli authorities and said that the authorities carried out "deliberate forced displacement" of Palestinian civilians in Gaza since October 2023 and are responsible for "war crimes and crimes against humanity."

These demolitions, which include the destruction of homes and infrastructure in areas marked for "buffer zones" and security "corridors," are likely to result in the permanent displacement of Palestinians, the HRW said in its report published on Thursday.

The 154-page report, 'Hopeless, Starving, and Besieged: Israel's Forced Displacement of Palestinians in Gaza,' examines how Israeli authorities' conduct has led to the displacement of over 90 per cent of the population of Gaza1.9 million Palestiniansand the widespread destruction of much of Gaza over the last 13 months.

The report said that the Israeli forces have carried out deliberate, controlled demolitions of homes and civilian infrastructure, including in areas where they have apparent aims of creating "buffer zones" and security "corridors," from which Palestinians are likely to be permanently displaced and added that contrary to claims by Israeli officials, their actions do not comply with the laws of war.

The report also said that there is no plausible imperative military reason to justify Israel's "mass displacement of nearly all of Gaza's population, often multiple times." Rather than ensuring civilians' security, military "evacuation orders" have caused grave harm.

The HRW further said, "Governments should adopt targeted sanctions and other measures, and halt weapons sales to Israel. The International Criminal Court prosecutor should investigate Israel's forced displacement and prevention of the right to return as a crime against humanity."

Nadia Hardman, a refugee and migrant rights researcher at HRW strongly condemned the Israeli government's actions, stating that they cannot claim to be protecting Palestinians when they are killing them along escape routes, bombing safe zones, and cutting off essential services.

"The Israeli government cannot claim to be keeping Palestinians safe when it kills them along escape routes, bombs so-called safe zones, and cuts off food, water, and sanitation. Israel has blatantly violated its obligation to ensure Palestinians can return home, razing virtually everything in large areas," Hardman said.

Notably, the HRW interviewed 39 displaced Palestinians in Gaza, analysed Israel's evacuation system, including 184 evacuation orders and satellite imagery confirming the widespread destruction, and verified videos and photographs of attacks on designated safe zones and evacuation routes.

Earlier on November 9, World Health Organisation's Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that Northern Gaza is on the brink of facing an imminent famine if interventions regarding humanitarian aid are not made within days in the area.

Sharing a post on X, he wrote, "Deeply alarming- @theIPCinfo warns there is a strong likelihood that famine in northern #Gaza is imminent."

He gave a call for an immediate scale-up and safe access for humanitarian aid, primarily food and medicines to tackle severe malnutrition.

Sharing the IPC Report by the Famine Review Committee (FRC), the Director-General of WHO gave a call for collective global action.

The report, which was published on November 8 expressed concern about an imminent and substantial likelihood of famine occurring, due to the rapidly deteriorating situation in the Gaza Strip.

Various observations were made by the report. It noted that according to OCHA data, the number of aid shipments being let into the Gaza Strip is lower now than at any time since October 2023.

