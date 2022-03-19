Human Rights Watch calls on UN to hold Myanmar military accountable for human rights abuses

The Human Rights Watch on Friday, called upon the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to act against the Myanmar military's human rights abuses by imposing economic sanctions and preventing the flow of weapons.

"The Human Rights Council resolution should call for all UN member states to prevent the flow of weapons into Myanmar and impose stronger, targeted economic sanctions against individuals implicated in abuses and military interests. The resolution should also urge the UN Security Council to refer Myanmar to the International Criminal Court," the HRW said in a statement.

The Myanmar military junta took control of the country following a coup on February 1 last year.

Myanmar's junta has carried out a brutal nationwide crackdown to suppress those opposing military rule. The junta's systematic and pervasive abuses, including mass killings, torture, arbitrary arrests, and indiscriminate attacks on civilians, amount to crimes against humanity and war crimes, the HRW alleged.

Since the coup, security forces have killed at least 1,600 people and detained more than 12,000, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners. Over 500,000 people have been internally displaced since the coup, while tens of thousands have fled as refugees to Thailand and India, the HRW report further said citing UN refugee agency, UNHCR data.

"The UN Human Rights Council should respond to Myanmar's human rights and humanitarian crisis with urgency and purpose," said Lucy McKernan, deputy UN advocacy director at Human Rights Watch, adding that, "The rights council should take strong action against security forces that have never faced consequences for their numerous crimes."

"Senior General Min Aung Hlaing and other junta leaders have been able to brutally quash protests and dissent with minimal international interference," McKernan further said, adding, "The Human Rights Council should urgently push back against these abuses and lead the international response to protect rights and advance accountability in Myanmar."

Notably, on Wednesday, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet had said in a report released for the 49th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council, that Myanmar's military and security forces have shown a flagrant disregard for human life, bombarding populated areas with airstrikes and heavy weapons and deliberately targeting civilians.

"Throughout the tumult and violence of the past year, the will of the people has clearly not been broken. They remain committed to seeing a return to democracy and to institutions that reflect their will and aspirations," Bachelet said.

( With inputs from ANI )

