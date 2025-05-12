Hundreds of weapons seized in Bethlehem raid, two arrested

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 12 (ANI/TPS): Israeli Border Police officers seized hundreds of weapons, including assault rifles, which were disposed of inside electrical products intended for shipment, and which were suspected of being intended for terrorist activity.

Two suspects, residents of Bethlehem, were arrested for the smuggling attempt.

The weapons were uncovered when the home of one of the suspects in the city of Bethlehem was raided.

More than 1,000 knives, clubs, axes, and other weapons were seized. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor