Hungarian PM invites Netanyahu for visit, calls ICC warrants 'brazen and cynical'

Budapest, Nov 22 Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday severely criticised the International Criminal Court (ICC)'s decision of issuing arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and country's former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, calling it "brazen, cynical and completely unacceptable".

On Thursday, the Pre-Trial Chamber of the International Criminal Court, in its composition for the Situation in the State of Palestine, issued warrants of arrest for Netanyahu and Gallant, for "crimes against humanity" and war crimes committed from 8 October, 2023 until 20 May, 2024 - the day the Prosecution filed the applications for warrants of arrest.

The ICC said that it found "reasonable grounds" to believe that Netanyahu and Gallant each bear criminal responsibility as civilian superiors for the war crime of "intentionally directing an attack" against the civilian population.

Reacting strongly, Orban not only slammed the ICC warrants but also said that he will invite Netanyahu to Hungary.

"The ICC arrest warrant against Prime Minister Netanyahu is brazen, cynical and completely unacceptable. I invited Prime Minister Netanyahu for an official visit to Hungary, where we will guarantee his freedom and safety," Orban posted on X with a video clip of his interview given to the state radio.

Orban said that he firmly supports reducing the number, size and extent of the ongoing conflicts in the world but the international institutions "do not act with prudence" when it comes to making decisions.

Terming the ICC decision as "outrageously brazen" and "cynical", the Hungarian PM accused the intergovernmental organisation and international tribunal seated in The Hague of intervening in the ongoing Middle East conflict "under the guise of a legal authority" for political purposes.

He said that Hungary has no choice left but to defy the decision.

"Today I will invite Israel's Prime Minister, Mr. Netanyahu, for a visit to Hungary and in that invite I will guarantee him that if he comes, the ICC ruling will have no effect in Hungary, and we will not adhere to its provisions," Orban said, adding that the Israeli leader can conduct negotiations in Hungary "in adequate safety".

