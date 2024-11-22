Hungary PM Orban calls ICC's arrest warrants against Israeli PM "brazen, cynical", assures Netanyahu of freedom on official visit

Budapest [Hungary], November 22 : Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has strongly condemned the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling it "brazen, cynical and completely unacceptable."

In a show of support, Orban invited Netanyahu to visit Hungary, assuring him of his safety and freedom during the visit.

The latest development comes after the ICC in The Hague issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of "crimes against humanity and war crimes." The charges include allegations of targeting civilians and enforcing policies of starvation in Gaza.

Sharing a post on X, Orban Viktor wrote, The #ICC arrest warrant against Prime Minister @netanyahu is brazen, cynical and completely unacceptable. I invited Prime Minister Netanyahu for an official visit to Hungary, where we will guarantee his freedom and safety.

Sharing a video, he further said, "The fact is that international institutions do not act with prudence when it comes to making decisions. The decision taken by the ICC... is an outrageously brazen, I would say cynical decision. This is fundamentally wrong, this is a complete discrediting of international law...

"...Later today, I will extend an invitation to the Israeli PM Netanyahu to visit Hungary, I will guarantee him that if he comes, the ICC's verdict will have no effect in Hungary and we will not adhere to its provisions but will proceed solely on the basis of the quality and state of Israeli-Hungarian relations. This means that PM Netanyahu can conduct substantive negotiations here in Hungary in sufficient safety if he accepts the invitation," Orban said.

Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister thanked the Hungarian PM for the warm support to Israel and praised the country for showcasing "moral clarity and steadfastness on the side of justice and truth."

The Israeli Prime Minister on X wrote, "Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to stand by and support him and the State of Israel, and to invite him to make a diplomatic visit to Hungary."

"Against the shameful weakness of those who have lined up alongside the outrageous decision against the State of Israel's right to defend itself, Hungary - like our friends in the US - has shown moral clarity and steadfastness on the side of justice and the truth. I thank Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for the warm support for me and the State of Israel," the post added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Netanyahu condemned the "antisemitic" decision of the ICC in a statement on his social media platform comparing it to the infamous Dreyfus trial. In a video posted on his X handle, Netanyahu said, "The antisemitic decision of the international court in The Hague is a modern Dreyfus trial, and it will end the same way."

Netanyahu drew parallels between his situation and the false treason charges against French Jewish officer Alfred Dreyfus over 130 years ago. Referring to Emile Zola's famous essay J'accuse that defended Dreyfus, Netanyahu said, "Now an international court in The Hague, also headed by a French judge, is repeating this outrageous offence. It is falsely accusing me and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant of deliberately targeting civilians."

He defended Israel's military actions in Gaza, claiming that measures implemented were necessary to minimise civilian casualties. "We issue millions of text messages, phone calls, and leaflets to warn the citizens of Gaza to get out of harm's way, while Hamas terrorists do everything in their power to keep them in harm's way, including using them as human shields," Netanyahu said.

He also denounced the court for its failure to act against Hamas, describing their atrocities during the recent Gaza conflict. "No biassed anti-Israel decision in The Hague will prevent the State of Israel from defending its citizens," Netanyahu asserted.

He thanked allies, particularly the United States, for condemning the ICC's move and reiterated that Israel does not recognize the court's jurisdiction. The Israeli PM said, "We will continue to do everything we must to defend our citizens and defend our state against Iran's Axis of terror, which includes Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, and others."

"Our enemies are your enemies, and our victory will be your victorythe victory of civilization over barbarism and tyranny," Netanyahu added.

