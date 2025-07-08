Hunger and helplessness in Karachi: Pakistan's gas crisis exposes government's failure to serve its people

Karachi [Pakistan], July 8 : Karachi is grappling with a deepening energy crisis as soaring gas prices and persistent shortages are pushing thousands of families into hunger and hardship. The situation has worsened with frequent gas load shedding during critical morning and evening hours, forcing many residents to send children to school without breakfast and leaving households unable to prepare basic meals.

This crisis is compounded by the federal government's recent 14 per cent tax increase on gas, making an already dire situation even more unbearable for low-income communities, an independent report revealed on Tuesday.

Residents described daily struggles where the gas supply is cut from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. and again from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., with no relief afterward. For many labourers who depend on a hearty breakfast to sustain a hard day's work, the absence of gas means they leave their homes hungry or rely on expensive food from hotels.

Mohammad Miraj, a local labourer, shared his frustration, "Women and children have to leave the house hungry because there is no gas to cook. Even at night, when guests come, we can't prepare food because the gas doesn't come. We have sent countless complaints to the gas office, but no one responds. Prices are increasing, but the supply is nowhere to be found."

Asif Ali highlighted how the ongoing crisis affects productivity and the livelihoods of individuals. "How can we work on an empty stomach? We try to cope, but the government ignores our plight. They say we are poor and can't pay bills, yet prices keep rising. It feels like there is no justice for us."

Adding to the woes, Mohammad Saeed from a local colony said, "Besides gas, we also face shortages of electricity and water. We rely on expensive gas cylinders, but many families cannot afford them. Women and children bear the brunt of this crisis."

Residents are united in their plea for urgent government intervention to restore a reliable gas supply and reconsider the tax hike. "We are helpless," Saeed said. "We only want basic servicesgas, water, and electricityrestored so we can live with some dignity."

The deepening energy crisis in Karachi is severely disrupting daily life and livelihoods, exposing the vulnerability of millions and underscoring the urgent need for effective government action to ease economic and social hardships.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor