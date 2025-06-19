Hurricane Erick Intensifies to Category 3, Threatens Southern Mexico with Torrential Rains and Damaging Winds

As it pressed down on the southern Mexican coast Wednesday evening, Hurricane Erick strengthened into a Category 3 major hurricane, threatening to bring severe storm surges, flash floods, and damaging winds to the area, according to forecasters. Erick churned offshore approximately 55 miles (90 kilometres) south-southwest of Puerto Angel, rapidly intensifying from a Category 1 storm. By evening, its maximum sustained winds reached 120 mph (195 kph), according to the Miami-based U.S. National Storm Centre. According to the center's most recent advisory, Erick was also approximately 160 miles (260 kilometres) southeast of Punta Maldonado and was heading northwest at 9 mph (15 kph) in preparation for an anticipated impact on Thursday morning.

Category 3 hurricanes and those with wind speeds of at least 111 mph (180 kph) are considered significant hurricanes. More intensification is anticipated, according to forecasters, and catastrophic wind damage might occur close to when the eye slams onshore.

The centre of the anticipated course would be close to the resort of Acapulco, which was destroyed by Hurricane Otis in October 2023. Hurricane Otis was a Category 5 hurricane that quickly grew stronger and took many people off guard. The storm seriously damaged nearly all of the resort's hotels, leaving at least 52 people dead and 32 missing in Otis.

The National Guard and police were heavily represented on the streets of Acapulco on Wednesday. Only the national electricity company's trucks were on the street. Workers cleared bushes and drainage canals.

As the storm intensified further offshore, tourists continued to sunbathe on some beaches that were open. Most of the beaches were closed because of the storm.

A group of people lined up on an Acapulco beach, waiting for a digger to assist them in removing their boats from the ocean. 52-year-old Adrián Acevedo Durantes drives boats full of tourists along the stunning shoreline of Acapulco. Hurricane Otis caused the sinking of two of his vessels and significant damage to a third. "With Otis, we never anticipated a storm of that size to occur, and now climate change has made the water warmer and hurricanes more potent," Acevedo stated. This time, the port management issued an order prohibiting anyone from riding out a storm in their boats. Many people died during Otis by staying on boats in the harbour, which was their customary method of ensuring their safety during previous storms. He claimed to know a few people who were lost at sea.

Recalling the last storm witnessed by him, he said that afternoon was sunny and the ocean was calm, making it difficult to predict that a significant storm was approaching. The day had been quiet and sunny until midnight, when there were two hours of severe winds, and they witnessed what transpired next.

Also Read: Operation Sindhu: First flight carrying 110 citizens thank Modi govt, Indian embassies on safe evacuation from Iran

Erick is expected to bring "torrential" rains to southern Mexico's Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Chiapas, said Laura Velázquez, the country's national civil defence coordinator. With so many rivers at risk of flooding, the mountainous area along the coast is particularly vulnerable to mudslides.

All schools were closed on Wednesday, said Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado, and the state had warned all fishing and tourism businesses to prepare their vessels for storms. The port of Acapulco closed Tuesday night. Salgado indicated that those who might have to leave their houses would be placed in 582 shelters.

Those in the hurricane's path should follow official orders and stay in their homes or approved shelters to weather the storm, President Claudia Sheinbaum cautioned during her daily briefing.