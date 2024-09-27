Hurricane Helene: Fox Weather Reporter Bob Van Dillen Halts Live Broadcast to Rescue Woman Trapped by Flooding; Watch Video

A video from Fox News is circulating on social media showing weatherman Bob Van Dillen interrupting his live broadcast to rescue a woman trapped in her car during Hurricane Helene. On Friday morning, shortly after Helene made landfall in Florida, Van Dillen was reporting in northern Atlanta, Georgia, when he noticed the woman had "driven right into the flood waters" and was screaming for help. He informed the studio that he had called 911 and was awaiting the fire department.

As her cries continued, he decided to cut his report short and wade into the chest-deep water to assist her. Fox anchors hailed him as a "hero" for carrying her to safety. Hurricane Helene had previously made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Florida's Big Bend area, causing widespread destruction across several states.

WATCH - Fox Weather reporter stops a live report to rescue a woman trapped by flooding during Hurricane Helene



Netizens are praising the young reporter's bravery on X. One user commented, "When you become the news while reporting it—great job!" Another added, "It's refreshing to see some humanity." Yet another said, "I'd be proud of him if he were my husband!"