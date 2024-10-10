Hurricane Milton Makes Landfall Near Florida’s Siesta Key As Category 3 Storm (Watch Video)
According to the US National Hurricane Center, dangerous Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida’s Siesta Key area on Wednesday ...
According to the US National Hurricane Center, dangerous Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida’s Siesta Key area on Wednesday night, October 9, as a Category 3 cyclonic storm. The cyclonic storm's location was 115 miles (185 km) southwest of Orlando, Florida, travelling with maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometres per hour.
Forecasters warn it could be “one of the most destructive hurricanes on record” for the west-central part of the state. A video surfaced from Tampa Bay in Florida, showing water bouncing out from the harbour.
Hurricane Milton has quickly drained the water from Tampa Bay, leaving the area dry
The Tampa Bay area is around 70 miles from Siesta Key, a barrier island in Sarasota County, where the cyclonic storm fell. Milton is moving at a speed of 15 mph towards southern Florida and will exit into the Atlantic. Homes in Florida were without electricity.
10pm EDT #Hurricane#Milton Position Update:
A Flash Flood Emergency is in effect for the Tampa Bay Area as Milton continues to move inland.
A sustained wind of 86 mph & gust of 105 mph was recently reported at a WeatherFlow station at Egmont
Channel.
The NHC issued a flash flood emergency in Florida near Tampa Bay areas as Milton continues to move inland. The weather centre said
sustained wind of 86 mph & gust of 105 mph was recently reported at Egmont. Gusty winds of 111 kph were recently reported at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.