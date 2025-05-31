Hybrid vehicle sales continue to rise in US as electric, plug-in vehicle shares remain flat

Washington DC [US], May 31 (ANI/ WAM): About 22 per cent of light-duty vehicles sold in the first quarter of the year in the United States were hybrid, battery electric, or plug-in hybrid vehicles, up from about 18 per cent in the first quarter of 2024. Among those categories, hybrid electric vehicles have continued to gain market share while battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles have remained relatively flat, according to estimates from Wards Intelligence.

The estimates, published by the US Energy Information Administration, indicated that battery electric vehicle sales in particular are more common in the luxury vehicle market. US luxury vehicles accounted for 14 per cent of the total light-duty vehicle market in the first quarter of the year, the lowest share since mid-2020.

Electric vehicles accounted for 23 per cent of total luxury sales in the first quarter of 2025. Electric vehicles had accounted for more than one-third of luxury sales in 2023 and 2024 before Wards reclassified the Tesla Model 3 as non-luxury in late 2024. (ANI/ WAM)

