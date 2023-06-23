Hyundai Motor to launch SUV Exter in July

Chennai, June 23 Car maker Hyundai Motor India Ltd will launch its new sport utility vehicle (SUV) Exter next month.

According to Hyundai Motor, the company began production of Exter at its plant near Chennai on Friday.

"The all-new Hyundai EXTER is scheduled for a launch on July 10, 2023," the company said in a statement.

