I advise President to dissolve Assembly, says Pak PM Imran Khan

After the dismissed of no-trust vote, Pak PM Imran Khan addressed the nation and said,

- I have advised President to dissolve National Assembly

- No confidence motion was part of a foreign conspiracy

- Nation is happy with the Deputy Speaker's ruling of disallowing the no-trust vote

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, is losing his patch in the elections, the leader lost the majority in the Lower House of Parliament, but he didn't lose hopes. Imran Khan said he will fight till the last ball.

Imran Khan has lost his biggest alliance Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQMP), who had decided to support the opposition, and this caused Imran Khan to lose the majority in Parliament.



