"I almost cried... I love Modi, I love India," says Chinese woman after PM's red carpet welcome ahead of SCO summit

Tianjin [China], August 30 : A Chinese woman, married to an Indian, became emotional, stating that she "almost cried" after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his grand red carpet welcome and arrival at a Tianjin hotel ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.

She expressed her excitement, saying she was overwhelmed with joy upon seeing the Prime Minister. "Today we are very happy to come here to see Modi ji... I love Modi, I love India," she shared.

Upon arrival at Binhai International Airport in Tianjin, PM Modi was greeted by senior officials from both China and India. The red carpet reception at the airport was followed by vibrant cultural performances at the hotel where the PM would be staying, including traditional Kathak and Odissi dances, which highlighted India's rich cultural heritage.

Following the PM's arrival in Tianjin, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X, stating, "PM @narendramodi has arrived in Tianjin, China to a warm welcome. PM will be participating in the 25th SCO Summit. This visit is a testament to our constructive and proactive role in SCO. At the hotel, members of the Indian community gathered to welcome him, while artists staged a cultural performance."

One of the performers, Zhang Jinghui, an Odissi dancer, spoke about the honour of performing for PM Modi. She shared her nervousness but also pride, having trained for over 13 years and practised for two months to prepare for the performance. She recalled the Prime Minister asking her where she had learned the dance, to which she proudly mentioned her guruji from Kolkata.

"I felt a little nervous, but it is a great honour for me and my crew. I have learned Odissi for more than 13 years. We practised this for 2 months and performed... He asked me where I learned this. I learned from India, and my guruji is Sanchita Bhattacharyaa from Kolkata," the Odissi dancer said.

Du Juan, a Chinese Kathak dancer, added to the excitement, expressing how unforgettable it was to dance for Modi ji and how much she enjoyed the experience. "I was really excited to actually dance for Modi ji. An unforgettable experience for life. Really enjoyed it," the Kathak dancer said.

Another Indian classical tabla player, Zhuang Jing, shared, "It was so exciting. I think we did our best. I think the PM liked our classical music. It was an honour. He is such a nice person; I had never expected..."

Saubhik Mandal, an Indian scientist based in Shanghai, also spoke about the significance of the event, noting the immense potential for collaboration between India and China in the biotech sector. He was enthusiastic about PM Modi's vision of "perform, reform, and transform."

"It was a great experience. I have come from Shanghai, and I work here as a scientist... I saw PM Modi in person... There is an immense opportunity in the biotech sector... With the population of the two countries, the industry can grow. PM Modi says 'perform, reform and transform'. This is excellent," Mandal said.

PM Modi will participate in the 2025 SCO Summit on Sunday, August 31, and hold bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. He is also expected to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin during the summit, where discussions on regional security and cooperation will take center stage.

The SCO summit is crucial for India, especially following the imposition of the US's 50 per cent tariffs, including a 25 per cent tariff on India's purchase of Russian crude oil. Alongside the host, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin will also attend.

This visit marks PM Modi's first to China since the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes, and recent efforts to improve bilateral relations between the two countries have included steps like resuming trade through key passes in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.

