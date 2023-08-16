I am happy to be called Tulsi Bhai given the prominence of plant: WHO Chief 

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], August 16 : World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday said that he liked being called "Tulsi Bhai" considering the prominence of the plant.

Ghebreyesus said that he liked the name as the plant is a medicinal plant.

Speaking to reporters after his visit to a Health and Wellness Centre in Adraj Moti Village in Gandhinagar, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, "Tulsi Bhai, I like the name because the plant is a medicinal plant. By the way, I just planted Tulsi here in the wellness center and I'm really happy to do that because it has many benefits to take care of our forest and to contribute to make sure that our world is green. So, I don't see it only as medicinal, but I think given the climate change we're witnessing now, planting trees is very important. So I am really glad to be part of that. So, I'm happy to be called Tulsi Bhai, given the prominence of the plant."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed WHO Chief Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who has arrived in India to participate in the WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine set to be held in Gandhinagar on August 17-18.

Responding to the Ministry of Ayush's post on X, formerly known as Twitter, PM Modi stated, "My good friend Tulsi Bhai is clearly well prepared for Navratri! Welcome to India, @DrTedros!"

PM Modi's remarks came after WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus played 'dandiya' upon his arrival in Gujarat. In a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the Ministry of Ayush, the WHO chief can be seen playing dandiya to the tunes of Gujarati folk music.

While sharing the video on X, the Ministry of Ayush wrote, "A warm welcome to the WHO Director-General, @DrTedros, also known as Tulsi Bhai, the endearing name conferred upon him by the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi. And swagatam, esteemed delegates to the historic WHO Summit on Traditional Medicine."

In another post, the Ministry of Ayush wrote, "We begin the celebrations with an unforgettable welcome to our distinguished guests in true Indian tradition with music and dance ! Watch them dance to the vibrant beats of Gujarati folk music and immerse themselves in the warmth of Indian hospitality."

Notably, the WHO chief was given the name "Tulsi Bhai" by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit held in Gandhinagar in April last year.

Upon his arrival in India on Wednesday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on X posted, "Delighted to be in #India for the @WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit, the Ministerial Meeting on Ending TB in @WHOSEARO and the G20 Health Ministers Meeting. Namaste India!"

Organised by the World Health Organization (WHO) and co-hosted by the Ministry of Ayush, the WHO Summit on Traditional Medicine is set to take place in Gandhinagar on August 17-18. The summit will take into account the vast experience and expertise of India.

The event will serve as a platform for experts and practitioners to delve into the latest scientific advancements and evidence-based knowledge in the sector, with the ultimate goal of ensuring health and well-being for all, according to the Ministry of Ayush press release.

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will inaugurate the event in the presence of Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal. G20 health Ministers, Regional Directors of WHO and eminent invitees from countries across WHO's six regions are expected to grace the event along with scientists, practitioners of traditional medicine, health workers and members of civil society organisations, according to the press release.

