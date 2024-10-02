"I condemn this attack unequivocally," US VP on Iran's attack on Israel

Washington DC [US], October 2 : US Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday condemned the attack launched by Iran on Israel.

At a press briefing, Harris delivered a stern condemnation, describing Iran as a destabilising and dangerous force in the Middle East.

"Today, Iran launched approximately 200 ballistic missiles at Israel in a reckless attack. I condemn this attack unequivocally," she said.

Harris expressed her full support for US President Joe Biden's order for the US military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel.

"I am clear-eyed. Iran is a destabilising, dangerous force in the Middle East, and today's attack on Israel only further demonstrates that fact. Earlier today, I was in the Situation Room with President Biden and our national security team as we monitored the attack in real time, ensuring that the protection of US personnel in the region is paramount. I fully support President Biden's order for the US military to shoot down Iranian missiles targeting Israel, just as we did in April... I will always ensure Israel has the ability to defend itself against Iran and Iran-backed terrorist militias. My commitment to Israel's security is unwavering," she said.

Harris added that they were still assessing the impact, but initial results showed Israel's success in defeating Iran.

"We are still assessing the impact, but initial indications suggest that Israel, with our assistance, was able to defeat this attack. Our joint defences have proven effective, and this operation and successful cooperation have saved many innocent lives," she said.

She further noted that Iran poses a threat to American personnel and civilians in the region.

"To be clear, Iran is not only a threat to Israel, but also to American personnel, interests, and innocent civilians across the region who suffer at the hands of Iran-based and Iran-backed terrorist proxies. We will never hesitate to take whatever action is necessary to defend US forces and interests against Iran and its terrorist allies, and we will continue to work with our allies and partners to disrupt Iran's aggressive behaviour and hold it accountable," she said.

Harris also emphasised the US military's active support of Israel.

"At my direction, the United States military actively supported the defence of Israel. We're still assessing the impact, but based on what we know now, the attack appears to have been repelled and ineffective. This is a testament to Israel's military capabilities," she said.

She also noted the ongoing communication between US security personnel and Israeli officials.

"This is also a testament to the intensive planning between the United States and Israel to anticipate and defend against such a brazen attack. Make no mistake, the United States is fully, fully, fully supportive of Israel. I spent the morning and part of the afternoon in the Situation Room, meeting with my entire national security team... the national security team, as I mentioned, is in constant contact with Israeli officials," she said.

When asked how she expected Israel to respond, Harris said discussions were ongoing, and they were in "constant contact with the Israeli government."

Speaking about her message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, she said she would speak to him after assessing the situation.

"I haven't spoken to him directly yet. We've been in contact with his team, and I'll be speaking with him once we determine what is needed."

On the question of consequences for Iran, she stated, "That remains to be seen."

