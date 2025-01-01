"I have a good feeling about 2025": Elon Musk at Trump's Mar-a-Lago event

Florida [US], January 1 : At the New Year's Eve gala hosted by US President-elect Donald Trump and incoming First Lady Melania Trump at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared an optimistic outlook for the coming year.

Taking to X, Musk posted a photo from the event, accompanied by the caption, "I have a good feeling about 2025."

I have a good feeling about 2025 pic.twitter.com/LLgTEkpNdP— Kekius Maximus (@elonmusk) January 1, 2025

Meanwhile, the Trump campaign on X shared pictures of the New Year's Eve gala event.

HAPPY NEW YEAR! 2025 MARKS THE BEGINNING OF AMERICA’S GOLDEN AGE! pic.twitter.com/u9RnfOLYnW — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 1, 2025

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/k5bI1zP6XX— Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 1, 2025

On being asked by the reporter about new year resolutions, Trump said, "I just want everybody to be happy, healthy, and well."

In recent times, Trump and Musk have emerged as supporters of each other. A day earlier, Trump had expressed his support to entrepreneur and aide Elon Musk, over his statements on the contributions of immigrants to the United States.

Musk had emphasised the value of hard-working individuals from all races, creeds, and nationalities who have contributed to the nation, urging Americans to preserve the country's identity as a land of freedom and opportunity.

Musk in a post stated, "Anyone of any race, creed or nationality - who came to America and worked like hell to contribute to this country will forever have my respect. America is the land of freedom and opportunity. Fight with every fiber of your being to keep it that way!"

Showing his support for Musk, the President-elect reposted the Tesla CEO's post on his social media platform Truth Social.

Earlier, Trump had expressed his support for the H-1B visa programme and acknowledged frequently using it for his own properties, calling it a "great programme," according to a report by the New York Post. Calling it a "great programme," the President-elect said he has "always" been in its favour.

"I've always liked the visas, I have always been in favour of the visas. That's why we have them," Trump said in a telephonic interview with the New York Post.

He added, "I have many H-1B visas on my properties. I've been a believer in H-1B. I have used it many times. It's a great programme."

Trump's remarks on H-1B visas came after a major divide emerged within his MAGA team in the United States, as Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy who advocated for the expansion of the visa program for 'highly skilled workers' faced heavy backlash from within the President-elect's base.

