'I Have Given This Job My All': Rishi Sunak Pens Emotional Note After UK Election Results 2024

The results of the United Kingdom general election were announced on July 5th, in which the Labour Party's Keir Starmer had a historic victory and is now set to become the new British Prime Minister. Rishi Sunak resigned from the post and handed over to Keir Starmer. Post loss Rishi took Instagram and posted a photo with caption where he was seen accepting his defeat.

While posting a photo with wife Akshata Murty ex-pm Rishi Sunak wrote, "I have given this job my all. But you have sent a clear message, and yours is the only judgement that matters. This is a difficult day, but I leave this job honoured to have been Prime Minister of the best country in the world."

The outgoing Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, issued an apology on Friday following the Conservative Party's significant defeat in the recent general election. Sunak acknowledged the defeat as the party's worst-ever performance and took full responsibility for it.

In his final address as Prime Minister outside 10 Downing Street, Sunak expressed his remorse to the nation, stating, "To the country, I would like to say first and foremost, I am sorry. I have dedicated myself to this role, but your message is clear: a change in the UK government is necessary, and your judgment is paramount. I take full accountability for this outcome... Consequently, I will step down as party leader." The 44-year-old politician confirmed his resignation as the leader of the Conservative Party, which suffered a resounding defeat in the election.

"This result leads me to announce my resignation as party leader," he affirmed, a decision that is expected to initiate a leadership contest within the Conservative Party. Following the announcement of results from nearly all parliamentary constituencies, the Labour Party emerged victorious in the UK general election. Keir Starmer is anticipated to become the next prime minister and is scheduled to meet with the monarch soon to receive an invitation to form a new government. With a loss of over 250 seats, the Conservative Party now finds itself in the opposition.