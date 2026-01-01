‘I Jumped Into the Pond to Live’: Bangladesh Mob Sets Hindu Businessman on Fire in Fourth Minority Attack in Two Weeks

A Hindu businessman in Bangladesh narrowly survived a horrific mob assault, marking the fourth reported attack on the minority community within two weeks. The victim, identified as 40-year-old Khokan Chandra, was beaten, stabbed, and set ablaze, but escaped by leaping into a nearby pond. Although he managed to save his life, he suffered severe burn injuries and required urgent medical care. The shocking incident has intensified fears among minorities, as repeated episodes of violence continue to surface. Authorities have acknowledged the incident, but clarity on accountability remains elusive, adding to growing anxiety about safety and justice for affected minority communities.

The violent assault occurred on New Year’s Eve as Khokan was returning home after shutting his pharmacy in Keurbhanga Bazar. At around 9 pm, when he reached the Tiloi area, a group of attackers intercepted him and launched a brutal attack. He was allegedly beaten mercilessly before being stabbed several times with sharp weapons. The assailants then doused his body with petrol and set him on fire. In a desperate attempt to survive, Khokan jumped into a nearby pond. Local residents later rescued him and rushed him to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, where doctors described his condition as critical upon arrival.

Investigators have not yet confirmed the motive behind the attack, nor have they identified those responsible, leaving key questions unanswered. The assault has further heightened tension within the Hindu minority community, already on edge after a series of recent attacks and lynchings. These incidents followed the killing of anti-India youth leader Sharif Osman Hadi, which triggered widespread protests across Bangladesh. Demonstrations have taken a sharply anti-India turn amid allegations that Hadi’s killers escaped across the border. The continuing unrest, combined with targeted violence, has deepened fears of instability and increased concerns over the security of minority groups nationwide in society.

4TH ATTACK ON HINDUS IN TWO WEEKS

The latest episode came just a day after another Hindu man, Bajendra Biswas, was shot dead while performing security duties at a garment factory in Mymensingh. According to local reports, the accused, Noman Mia, allegedly asked Biswas whether he should shoot before pulling the trigger. Both men were members of the Ansar Bahini, a paramilitary auxiliary force under Bangladesh’s Home Ministry tasked with community policing. They were deployed with around twenty others as security guards at Sultana Sweaters Limited when the incident occurred, underscoring growing risks faced by minority personnel even in official roles amid a disturbing rise in targeted violence nationwide.

Last week, a man identified as Amrit Mondal was reportedly lynched over allegations of extortion, adding to the grim pattern of violence. This came days after factory worker Dipu Chandra Das was killed following accusations of blasphemy, an incident that drew widespread international criticism. Together, these cases have intensified scrutiny of Bangladesh’s treatment of minorities. India has expressed serious concern over what it described as unrelenting hostility toward minority communities, urging authorities to ensure accountability, restore confidence, and take firm steps to protect lives, livelihoods, and fundamental rights amid the continuing unrest across the country during recent turbulent months nationwide.