"I need to pause and think": Spanish PM halts public duties after wife accused of corruption

Madrid [Spain], April 25 : Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has put the country's public duties on halt after a judicial investigation was launched into corruption allegations against his wife Begona Gomez, reported Al Jazeera.

The Socialist leader Sanchez on Wednesday said that while the allegations against his wife Begona Gomez were false, he was cancelling his public agenda until Monday, when he will appear before the media to announce his decision on his political future.

"I need to pause and think," Sanchez wrote in a letter shared on his X account.

"I urgently need an answer to the question of whether it is worthwhile... whether I should continue to lead the government or renounce this honour," he added.

Spanish PM's wife Gomez, 49, does not hold public office and maintains a low political profile, Al Jazeera reported.

Gomez was accused by Manos Limpias, which describes itself as a union but mainly works as a platform pursuing legal cases, of using her position to influence business deals.

Manos Limpias, which translates as "Clean Hands," is led by Miguel Bernad Remon, a figure within the far right, according to Al Jazeera.

The campaign group used a peculiarity of Spanish law that allows individuals or entities to take part in certain criminal cases even when they haven't been directly harmed by the accused.

A court based in the country' capital will consider the allegations and proceed with the investigation or toss it out.

However, it did not provide further information and said that the probe was under seal.

Further when asked in parliament after the court's decision whether he thought the judicial system was working, Sanchez replied, "On a day like today and after hearing the news, despite everything, I still believe in the judicial system of this country."

Reportedly, Justice Minister Felix Bolanos called the new allegations "false", according to Al Jazeera.

