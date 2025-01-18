"I return to highest calling in democracy of being private citizen": Blinken during farewell speech

Washington DC [US], January 18 : US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday spoke about the government transition on January 20 and expressed confidence in the department's continued dedication towards "American diplomacy."

He also described his return as "private citizen" as "the highest calling in a democracy."

During his farewell remarks to the employees, Blinken said, "Now, this is a time of transition. And when we talk about transitions, sometimes we talk about passing the baton. That's what I'll be doing, but that's not what most of you will be doing. Most of you come Monday, you will keep running. And what gives me more confidence than anything else is to know that that's exactly what you'll do."

"I return to the highest calling in a democracy, that of being a private citizen. I'll no longer have the privilege of leading this institution. But I want you to know I'll be its champion - I will be your champion - forever. You, the custodians of the power and the promise of American diplomacy," he added.

Blinken during his speech also highlighted the challenges in current times, describing the era where there is "multiplicity, complexity, and interconnectedness."

"In short, this is a period - and in my experience over 32 years I've never seen anything quite like it - where there's a greater multiplicity, complexity, interconnectedness of challenges than ever before, moving at warp speed. We're in a world that's more combustible and more contested - a world of change," Blinken said.

He added, "But even in that world of change, I hold onto some core beliefs, some constants, that I wanted to share with you today. I believe in the power, in the necessity of US engagement and US leadership... Equally I believe in the power, in the necessity of cooperating and working with others, of our alliances and our partnerships - our comparative advantage around the world. America is so much better off when we're working with others, finding common cause, finding common purpose. And I believe in our ability, when we're at our best - unlike any other country - to rally others in common cause and common purpose."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor