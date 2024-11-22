"I want to have strong representation of India at World Nuclear Exhibition 2025": Sylvie Bermann

New Delhi [India], November 22 : Sylvie Bermann, President of the World Nuclear Exhibition expressed confidence in India's nuclear supply chain and called it an asset not just for the country, but for the world. She further expressed her eagerness on India's representation at the World Nuclear Exhibition (WNE) in 2025.

She further said that was impressed by the industrial facilities she visited, including Godrej, Hazira in Gujarat, and NTPC.

"I am the president of the World Nuclear Exhibition, which is the largest one in the world. Last year, we had 88 nationalities, 24,000 visitors and up to 800 exhibitors, and we expect to have 20 per cent more in 2025. I came to India because I wanted to have a strong representation of India during this WNE, which will increase the internationalisation of this exhibition. At the same time, it will be good for India because India can showcase its exceptional competence in the nuclear industry," Bermann told ANI.

Speakking on the Indian nuclear supply chain, Bermann said, "It is an asset because in India, I visited a lot of industrial facilities and I was impressed. I visited Godrej, also Hazira in Gujarat with ultra-heavy equipment and it is very impressive. I also visited NTPC and other industrial facilities. It's exceptional and so it's an asset for the world. That's the reason why I think it's good to be present at the WNE because some companies told me that we could meet as many people in these three days. It would be good for India and it will be good for all the nuclear industry in the world."

Notably, the fifth edition of the World Nuclear Exhibition, an event by GIFEN (the French Nuclear Industry Association) organised by RX France was the largest civil nuclear event, which took place in Paris from November 28th to November 30th, 2023, with over 650 exhibitors and 20,000 attendees from 76+ countries.

As a global platform for the civil nuclear industry, WNE united decision-makers from around the world. More than seventeen countries representing major nuclear players globally, displayed their exhibitors in national pavilions, including, China, Canada, South Korea, Japan, the Czech Republic, the United Kingdom, the United States, and France.

The World Exhibition 2025 will take place from November 4 to November 6 in Paris, France.

