"I want you to know you are not alone": Biden reassures Israel amid Hamas terror attack

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 18 : US President Joe Biden reassured Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the United States' unwavering support for Israel. He emphasized the commitment to stand by Israel as it defends its citizens, particularly in the face of recent terrorist attacks by Hamas.

"In the wake of Hamas appalling terror assaults, brutal, inhuman...I want you to know you are not alone," Biden emphasized.

"We will continue to have Israel's back as you work to defend your people," he added.

The two leaders addressed a joint conference on Wednesday as Hamas continues with their brutal terror attacks.

In response, Biden reaffirmed that the US will continue to work with Israel to prevent the killing of civilians in the war.

"We will continue to work with you and partners across the region to prevent more tragedy for innocent civilians...," he added.

Noting that the founders of Israel declared this nation as 'One' based on freedom, justice and peace, and the US stands with Israel in defending that freedom.

"75 years ago your founders declared that this nation will be 'one' based on freedom, justice and peace. The United States stands with you in defence of that freedom, in pursuit of that justice and in support of that peace, today, tomorrow and always, we promise you," Biden said.

Moreover, Netanyahu while addressing the conference emphasized that while Israel is focusing on minimising civilian casualties, Hamas on the contrary is seeking to maximise civilian casualties.

"...This will be a different kind of war because Hamas is a different kind of enemy. While Israel seeks to minimise civilian casualties, Hamas seeks to maximise civilian casualties. Hamas wants to kill as many Israelis as possible and has no regard whatsoever for Palestinian lives," he said.

Noting that the Hamas terror group is perpetrating a double war crime daily, Netanyahu said, "Every day they perpetrate a double war crime, targetting our civilians while hiding behind their civilians, embedding themselves in civilian population and using them as human shields. We have seen the cost of this terrible double war crime against humanity that Hamas has been perpetrating in the last 11 days."

Israeli PM stressed that civilians are unfortunately getting harmed, whereas Israel is legitimately targeting terrorists.

"Hamas is responsible and should be held accountable for all civilian casualties," he added.

Condemning the attack on Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza, Netanyahu said, "We saw the cost of this terrible war crime yesterday when a rocket fired by Palestinian terrorists misfired and landed on a Palestinian hospital. The entire world was rightfully outraged but this outrage should be directed not at Israel but at the terrorists."

He further stated that as Israel proceeds in this war, it will do everything, we can to keep civilians out of harm's way.

"We have asked them (civilians) to move to safer areas. We will continue to work with you Mr President (Biden) to ensure that the minimal requirements are met and we will continue to work together to get our hostages out," he said.

Israeli PM Netanyahu later stressed that the road to victory will be long and hard, "but united in purpose and with a deep sense of justice and the unbreakable spirit of our soldiers and our people, Israel will prevail."

Earlier, on Tuesday's attack on the Al-Ahli hospital, Biden said he was "deeply saddened" and "outraged" and emphasised that the preliminary data says that the explosion was done by Hamas.

Biden arrived in Tel Aviv today to show US support to its Middle Eastern ally as Israel entered the 12th day of war against the Hamas terror group.

Upon his arrival, Biden was received by PM Netanyahu and President Issac Herzog on the tarmac. The usual formalities for such a visit, such as a greeting by the full Israeli cabinet and religious leaders, etc were not observed.

