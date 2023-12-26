I wasn't the first choice for 'Aradhana': Sharmila Tagore

Mumbai, Dec 26 Veteran actress Sharmila Tagore has disclosed that she was not the initial choice for the role of 'Vandana' in the 1969 movie 'Aradhana', and how she fought to prove why she was perfect for the character.

The 1969 romantic drama 'Aradhana' is directed by Shakti Samanta, and stars Sharmila and Rajesh Khanna in lead roles. Sharmila's portrayal as Vandana in the movie stands as one of her iconic performances.

The surprising details emerged on the 'Koffee with Karan' couch as she disclosed not being the first choice for the role.

Sharmila said: "I chose Aradhana, rather fought for Aradhana. Shakti (Samanta) Ji said, 'We are thinking of somebody else'."

"Your image was scarred," asked host and filmmaker Karan Johar.

The 79-year-old actress replied: "No, he didn't say that. He was very fond of me. But he felt that I was too young. Oh, and I won't be able to do it. But Sachin will make the screenplay writer as a friend. He kind of said, 'Yes, I think we can do it.' So there was much debate. And in any case, they were making a big film with Shammi ji. Right. And with Shammi Ji, they were having problems with dates. So this happened very quickly."

KJo added: "What a blockbuster. Oh my God. What a blockbuster."

"It ran for 50 weeks," said Sharmila.

The chat show streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

