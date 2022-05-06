IAEA says restored remote transfer of safeguards data from Chornobyl NPP

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Thursday that it has restored the remote transfer of the safeguards data from its monitoring systems installed at the Chornobyl nuclear power plant to monitor nuclear material.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said on March 9 that the agency had lost the connection with the plant's systems.

"As a result of the deployment of new transmission channels based on satellite technologies, the remote transfer of the safeguards data to the Agency's Vienna headquarters has been fully restored with the exception of one facility for which technical work is still required," the agency said on its website, adding that "the transmission from the Chornobyl NPP had been interrupted for two months."

IAEA inspectors and technicians visited the Chornobyl NPP last week to restore the transmission and recover data from the monitoring systems.

The NPP continues to operate in the routine mode with radiation levels assessed as normal, according to the IAEA and the Russian Foreign Ministry. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor