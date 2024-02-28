IAF Chief VR Chaudhari calls on Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, conveys best wishes for her tenure

Dhaka [Bangladesh], February 28 : Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, the Chief of the Indian Air Force, called on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on winning a fresh mandate, further conveying best wishes for her tenure.

Air Chief Chaudhari also briefed the Bangladesh PM on ongoing bilateral defence cooperation on Tuesday.

Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, CAS, IAF called on the Hon'ble Prime Minister of Bangladesh. The Air Chief congratulated the Hon'ble PM on winning a fresh mandate and conveyed her best wishes for her tenure. The Air Chief also briefed the Hon'ble PM on ongoing bilateral defence cooperation.

Earlier in the day, the Air Chief Marshal also paid tribute to the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces.

"Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, CAS, IAF paid tribute to the members of the Bangladesh Armed Forces, who made the supreme sacrifices during the Liberation War of 1971 by laying wreath at the altar of Shikha Anirban," the post added.

Moreover, he also paid a courtesy call to the three service chiefs, PSO AFD, and other senior officers to discuss matters of mutual cooperation.

The Air Chief also paid a courtesy call on the three Service Chiefs, PSO AFD and other senior officers to discuss matters of mutual cooperation.

Notably, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari arrived in Dhaka on Monday at the invitation of Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, COAS, BAF, for a three-day visit.

His visit will strengthen the close and friendly ties existing between the Armed Forces of the two countries.

