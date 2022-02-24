'IAI's Disciplinary Committee report can be precedent for ICAI, other institutes'

By IANS | Published: February 24, 2022 03:21 PM2022-02-24T15:21:05+5:302022-02-24T15:45:23+5:30

Chennai, Feb 24 Is the remittance of part of the consultancy fee to the Insurance Regulatory and Development ...

'IAI's Disciplinary Committee report can be precedent for ICAI, other institutes' | 'IAI's Disciplinary Committee report can be precedent for ICAI, other institutes'

'IAI's Disciplinary Committee report can be precedent for ICAI, other institutes'

Next

Chennai, Feb 24 Is the remittance of part of the consultancy fee to the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Insurance regulatory and development authority of indiaInsurance regulatory and development authority of india