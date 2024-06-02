Iceland goes to polls in presidential election

Helsinki, June 2 Icelanders went to polls to elect their new President, with former Prime Minister Katrin Jakobsdottir and businesswoman Halla Tomasdottir being neck and neck according to the latest poll.

A Gallup poll published on Friday gave Jakobsdottir 25.6 per cent of the vote and Tomasdottir 23.9 per cent while a poll by Icelandic market and research company MMR earlier in the week placed them equal at 24.1 per cent, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

Iceland's presidential election that involves 12 candidates this time takes place in one round, so the candidate who gets the most votes will be elected.

In the larger municipalities of the country, polling stations will be open between 9 a.m. and 10 p.m. local time. The final results are expected early Sunday.

Iceland's President has limited political powers, carrying out largely ceremonial duties, but has the power to veto legislation or call a referendum.

