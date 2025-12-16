"Iconic visit for India-Ethiopia relations": Indian diaspora in Ethiopia ahead of PM Modi's first official visit

Addis Ababa [Jordan], December 16 : Members of the Indian community in Ethiopia are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to land in Addis Ababa on Tuesday as part of his three-nation visit.

This will be PM Modi's first official visit to the Land of Origins. He will be on a two-day state visit to Ethiopia from today.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will hold talks with his Ethiopian counterpart Abiy Ahmed Ali, a Nobel Laureate, and address a Joint Session of the Ethiopian Parliament.

Students and staff of the Indian International School in Ethiopia have expressed excitement ahead of the Prime Minister's arrival. Speaking to ANI, school principal Abraham said, "We have been following the Indian curriculum and textbooks. This year, our school got CBSE affiliation. The majority of Ethiopian parents really value their children's education."

Members of the Indian diaspora also highlighted expectations from the visit. Ramendra Shah said cooperation between India and Ethiopia has already led to improvements in healthcare. "The medical facilities have improved tremendously. Many hospitals are undertaking research with Indian hospitals, and one of them is Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. They have worked on an expansion plan to accommodate about 400 beds. We look forward to finances, especially from philanthropic organisations in India. Tomorrow's visit by PM Modi will be very iconic for India-Ethiopia relations and will improve ties further due to BRICS," he said.

In his departure statement from India, Prime Minister Modi spoke about the importance of his visit. "I will pay my first visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia. Addis Ababa is also the headquarters of the African Union. In 2023, during India's G20 Presidency, the African Union was admitted as a permanent member of the G20. In Addis Ababa, I will hold detailed discussions with H.E. Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali and also have the opportunity to meet the Indian diaspora living there," he said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi reflected on the outcomes of his visit to Jordan, terming them an important step in expanding ties between India and Jordan. He said the wide-ranging outcomes, including cooperation in renewable energy, digital innovation, and water resource management, reflect the growing depth of the partnership.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said collaboration in renewable energy demonstrates a shared commitment to clean growth, energy security, and climate responsibility. He added that cooperation in water resource management would help both countries share best practices in conservation, efficiency, and technology.

Prime Minister Modi also noted that the Twinning Agreement between Petra and Ellora would open new avenues for heritage conservation, tourism promotion, and academic exchanges. The renewal of the Cultural Exchange Programme for 2025-2029, he said, would further strengthen people-to-people ties between India and Jordan.

Following his visit to Ethiopia, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Oman from December 17 to 18, marking the final leg of his three-nation tour.

