ICRC urges protection for medical facilities, staff in Gaza

Gaza, Jan 10 The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has urged protection for medical facilities and workers in the Gaza Strip, as they were facing a severe lack of security amid persistent Israeli attacks.

The ICRC emphasised on Tuesday in a statement that the whole medical system in Gaza has been affected by the Israeli attacks, with medical professionals even being killed and detained, Xinhua news agency reported.

In the statement, William Schomburg, head of the ICRC sub-delegation in Gaza, highlighted that the shortage of equipment and essential supplies due to the ongoing Israeli hostilities has led to the complete shutdown of most hospitals in the enclave.

He stressed the necessity of respecting healthcare facilities and workers, calling for protecting them under international humanitarian law, so as to provide life-saving treatment to those in need.

According to the Gaza-based government media office, 326 medical personnel and 45 civil defence members have been killed in Israeli attacks on the enclave since October 7 last year.

As of January 3, only 13 out of Gaza's 36 hospitals have been partially functional, with nine in the south and four in the north, reported the World Health Organisation.

The Gaza-based Health Ministry said the occupancy rates reached 206 per cent in internal medicine departments of hospitals and 250 per cent in intensive care units.

