Idaho Shooting: 2 Shot at Shoshone County Sheriff's Office in Wallace; Suspect Killed

At least two people were shot at the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office in Wallace, Idaho on Friday, December 26. The suspect gunman was also killed, according to reports quoting SCSO. The injured were transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries. However, its unclear how seriously they were injured.

Several law enforcement agencies are at the scene and investigating the incident. The shooting took place at the sheriff’s office in downtown Wallace, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Agencies from Idaho, Washington and Montana responded to the scene.

A witness from the are reported hearing at least seven gunshots at around 2.30 pm. According to Shoshone News Press, the shooter fired into the business before entering the sheriff's office.