IDF attacks terror bases hidden in schools, hospitals

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 8 (ANI/TPS): Fighters from the IDF's Nahal infantry brigade identified a terrorist squad hiding in a mosque in Gaza and, with the help of air support, eliminated the squad as they left the mosque and tried to escape through a tunnel.

Hamas terrorists fired anti-tank missiles at the Nahal fighters from several different points, including a hospital. A combat helicopter escorted the fighters to safety and destroyed the sources of the fire.

During a raid on a school that was used as a base for rocket launches and terrorist activity, the fighters of the 401st armored brigade eliminated a number of terrorists and found rocket launch pits and many weapons on the school grounds.

In addition, in various activities, several mortar and anti-tank missile launching positions were destroyed. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor