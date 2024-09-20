IDF directs northern residents amid intensified strikes on Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 20 (ANI/TPS): The IDF has issued on Thursday night direct instructions to residents in northern Israel for the first time since the war began, bypassing the usual channel of local authorities. Following an updated situation assessment, residents of Merom Galil, Upper Galilee, Mevo'ot Hermon, Yesod HaMa'ala, Hazor, Rosh Pina, Safed, Metula, and northern Golan communities have been advised to limit movements, avoid gatherings, secure village gates, and stay near protected areas.

This development occurs as the Israeli Air Force conducts its most intense strikes yet on Hezbollah military positions across southern Lebanon. The airstrikes come just days after the security cabinet has updated its official goals for the ongoing war with Hamas in Gaza to include the objective of allowing residents of the north to return safely to their homes after being displaced by attacks by the Lebanese terror group Hezbollah.

Residents are urged to follow Home Front Command alerts and remain cautious until further notice. (ANI/TPS)

