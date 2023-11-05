IDF has attacked 2500 targets in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 5 (ANI/TPS): The IDF said its forces continue to eliminate terrorists in face-to-face battles and direct air attacks to destroy terrorist infrastructure, weapons warehouses, observation posts and operational headquarters of the terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF said that in the combined activities of its ground and air forces in the Gaza Strip, more than 2,500 terrorists targets have been attacked since the start of the war. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor