IDF hits 300 Hamas terror targets

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 23 (ANI/TPS): During the IDF's activities in the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, approximately 300 Hamas terrorist targets were attacked from the air, including operational headquarters, underground combat tunnels, IED warehouses, IED production sites and anti-tank launch sites.

The 215th fire brigade in the 162nd division attacks terrorist targets in the area of the Jabaliya neighborhood. At the direction of the brigade, a manned aircraft remotely attacked terrorists who were moving towards IDF forces with a military weapon and an observation post that endangered our forces was attacked by precision-guided weaponry.

Remotely manned aircraft and tanks eliminated several terrorist squads during battles in the north of the Gaza Strip, directed by Golani Brigade fighters. Fighters of the 828th Brigade Combat Team located a tunnel shaft located inside a mosque.

The fighters of the 924th Engineering Battalion in the 12th Brigade located a tunnel shaft in the agricultural area of Beit Hanon and destroyed it. 14th Brigade soldiers located many weapons and a tunnel shaft in a civilian house in the Beit Hanoun area. (ANI/TPS)

