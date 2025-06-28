IDF issues evacuation warning for central Gaza areas

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 28 : The IDF issued tonight an evacuation warning to civilians in the central Gaza Strip. IDF Arabic spokesman Avichai Adraee warning reads as follows: "To all Gaza Strip residents in Nuseirat, Al-Zahraa and Al-Mughraqa in the northern coast neighborhoods, Al-Nuzha, Al-Badi, Al-Busma, Al-Zahraa, Al-Bustaneim, Badr, Abu Huraira, Al-Ruda and Al-Safa: The IDF is operating with tremendous force to destroy the capabilities of terrorist organizations in these areas and will attack any area used to launch rockets."

The IDF statement urged the civilians to leave the area immediately. "For your safety, evacuate immediately southward to the Al-Mawasi area and do not return to dangerous combat zones. The terrorist organizations continue to bring disaster upon you - evacuate immediately", the statement concludes. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor