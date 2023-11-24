IDF kills Hamas Naval leader Amar Abu Jallah

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 24 (ANI/TPS): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) eliminated the commander of Hamas' Khan Yunis naval force, Amar Abu Jallah.

Abu Jallah was killed in an air strike.

Amar Abu Jallah said the Israel Defence Forces were involved from the beginning of the fighting in Gaza in sending a number of attempted naval attacks that were thwarted by Israeli forces.

Also, among other things, under the direction of an IDF naval intelligence ship, weapons warehouses, tunnel sites near the coast, training posts and observation posts of the terrorist organisation Hamas were located and destroyed. (ANI/TPS)

