If Kamala Harris wins the presidency, there will be a continuation of the Biden approach: USISPF Chief Mukesh Aghi

Washington DC [US], November 5 : President and CEO of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Mukesh Aghi, said that the US-India relationship will evolve depending on the outcome of the 2024 US presidential election, stating that if Vice President Kamala Harris wins the presidency, there will be a "structural" approach in contrast to Trump's "transactional" approach to US-India relations.

Speaking toon Tuesday, Aghi said that Harris will would not look at India not only for trade but with a much broader arena of partnership.

He noted that Harris' approach would also include leveraging India's position in relation to China, recognising the importance of a joint effort to manage China's rise on the global stage.

"If Kamala Harris wins the presidency, there will be a continuation of the Biden approach, to look at India not only through the prism of trade but with a much broader partnership from the geopolitical, economic arena, technology and from people to people. Also leveraging India's position vis a vis China because there is a common platform... The US cannot handle China on its own and it needs partners," he said.

In contrast, Aghi described former President Donald Trump's potential second term as likely leading to a much more transactional relationship with India, with policy shifts, especially on the economic and trade front. Aghi noted that under a Trump administration, there could be increased tariffs on Indian goods entering the US, alongside scrutiny over the transfer of technology to India.

"If Donald Trump comes in, the approach will be much more transactional. The policy agenda will shift dramatically, especially on the economic and trade front. Tariffs will be up on Indian goods coming to the United States, questioning why free technology is being transferred to India without getting much in return. One will be structural and the other will be transactional," he stated.

While speaking on the US Presidential Elections, Aghi discussed the mood among American voters, stating that there was a sense of anxiety and uncertainty about the outcome of the result, describing the atmosphere as "young parents outside the delivery room."

Aghi noted that the race would be tight, adding that the final result could take several days.

"There is a sense of anxiety and uncertainty as to the outcome of the result. We are feeling like the young parents outside the delivery room. We don't know if it's a boy or a girl or if it is Kamala Harris or Trump itself. The results of the elections will not only have an impact in the US but it will have an impact globally... We do expect it to be a very close race. We do expect that it will go beyond Tuesday night... So it will take a couple of days for us to finally understand who will be the winner of this election," he said.

Aghi also noted that early voting has already reached over 50 per cent indicating that many voters have already made their decision. However, he emphasised that swing states would be crucial, with the impact of late voters and turnout efforts by party organisations potentially determining the outcome.

Aghi highlighted the influence of women and minority groups, who have turned out in large numbers and pointed to comments made by a comedian during a Trump campaign about Puerto Ricans, where he described Puerto Rico as a "floating island of garbage," in Pennsylvania as a factor that might shape the election result.

"Over 50% of the voters have already cast their votes, which means they are already convinced who their candidates are. Last minute, it is going to impact the swing voters in the swing state and what we are seeing is organisations, either Democratic or Republican, who have a better ground structure to move in to bring in voters to the polling vote will have an impact. Women and minority groups have come out to vote in large numbers and some of the comments made by Trump organisations on Puerto Ricans, especially in Pennsylvania, will have an impact on the end result," he said.

