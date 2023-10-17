"If required we will operate more flights from Israel": MoS Muraleedharan on Operation Ajay

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Tuesday said that if required, more flights will be operated on the basis of the upcoming situation, noting that five flights have already arrived in the last few days.

"As of new, 5 flights have come and if required we will operate more flights on the basis of the situation that emerges," Muraleedharan said.

"During the last, almost 4-5 days, we have flown aircrafts from Israel to India," he added.

Following the Hamas attack on Israel, the Indian embassy issued an advisory and requested the Indian citizens living in Israel to be cautious and to register their names in the Indian embassy.

"Conflict erupted in Israel, the Indian Embassy had issued an advisory, requesting the Indian citizens there to be cautious and also to register their names in the Indian Embassy...," he emphasized.

Moreover, the minister stressed that the Indian embassy is considering the requests of Indian citizens in Israel based on the ground situation.

"The Indian Embassy is taking the call on who all have to travel to India based on the requests of the people and their ground situation there," he said.

The death toll in Israel has surged to over 1400 people, according to the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). Moreover, over some 200 people have bene held hostages in Gaza by Hamas terrorists.

The MEA had set up a 24-hour control room in view of the escalating conflict. The control room will help monitor the situation and provide information and assistance.

Earlier on Friday, Muraleedharan visited the 24/7 control room set up in New Delhi as part of Operation Ajay.

He said India continues to monitor the situation in Israel and provide necessary information and assistance. He further said the government is always committed to the safety of Indians abroad.

The fourth flight from Israel under 'Operation Ajay' carrying 274 Indian passengers landed in the national capital on Sunday.

Union Minister of State General (Retd) VK Singh received the Indian passengers at the airport. He interacted with them and also gave tricolours to every Indian passenger.

MoS for Road Transport and Highways, VK Singh informed that more flights will be carried out to evacuate the Indian citizens amid the situation in Israel.

The Indian nationals applauded the operation and said that there was support from the Indian embassy and the evacuation process was nice and quick.

'Operation Ajay' was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring back around 18,000 Indians in Israel. Registration of Indians began on Thursday.

The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance.

