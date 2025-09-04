"If we don't drive a more cooperative policy with India, we are going to lose": Finland President Stubb

Helsinki [Finland], September 4 : Finnish President Alexander Stubb said that Europe and the West will have to adopt a "dignified" and "cooperative" approach in its foreign policy, or risk losing global influence.

Stubb, while addressing a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda on Tuesday, said that the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit was a reminder to the West of the might of the Global South.

"My message is not only to my European colleagues but especially to the United States that if we don't drive a more cooperative, more dignified foreign policy, especially with the global south, the likes of India, we're going to lose this game. So I think this meeting in China on Sunday and Monday is a good reminder to all of us in the global west what is at stake. We're trying to preserve the remnants of the old order," he said.

Stubb appeared to take a dig at US President Donald Trump's policies, especially the high tariffs imposed on India. The policies have drawn him criticism even domestically.

Meanwhile, former US National Security Advisor John Bolton on Thursday (local time) lambasted US President Donald Trump for pushing Prime Minister Narendra Modi closer to Russia and China in the backdrop of 50% tariffs imposed on India, ruining decades of hard work by the previous US administration.

In a post on X, Bolton stated, "The White House has set US-India relations back decades, pushing Modi closer to Russia and China. Beijing has cast itself as an alternative to the US and Donald Trump."

New Delhi is facing global uncertainties due to heightened economic tensions following the US imposition of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, which was supplemented by an additional 25 per cent due to New Delhi's purchase of Russian crude oil.

The comments also followed the conclusion of the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council summit in Tianjin, China, during which Prime Minister Modi held bilateral engagements with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the summit.

PM Modi and Xi Jinping, during their bilateral meeting, recognised the role of India and China's economies in stabilising global trade, according to a Ministry of External Affairs statement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, during his engagement with Putin, PM Modi emphasised the strong relationship between India and Russia, stating that both nations have always stood shoulder to shoulder, even in the most challenging situations.

The Prime Minister affirmed that cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow is vital for global peace, stability and prosperity.

Putin also noted that this year marks the 15th anniversary of the India-Russia 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'.

