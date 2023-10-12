"If you try to give context to Hamas attack, you justify terror": Israel envoy Naor Gilon

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Israeli Ambassador to India, Naor Gilon strongly criticized those who attempt to provide 'context' or 'justification' for the deadly Hamas attack, stating that there can be no context for the killing of 1,200 people, and those who indulge in doing so are effectively "supporting terrorists."

He argued that terrorism is terrorism, and attempting to provide context aims to portray the victims as oppressors.

Expressing his concerns, Gilon said, "I see it very bad for two reasons. First...I saw some people across the world trying to give it context. There is no context to killing 1,200 people. More than 1000 civilians. Decapitating, raping, and whatnot. There is no context to that. Because if you try to do that, but,...you try to justify terror. You are a supporter of terror if you do that".

He also pointed out that the approaches of Israel and India are similar with regard to terrorism.

"Our approach, also of India and all peace-seeking countries is that terror is terror. It can't be justified, don't put the context, don't blame me...you turn the victim into the one who committed the crime," he added.

Gilon also raised concerns that Hamas might try to present themselves as 'victims' and use civilians as 'human shields'.

"Now, what will happen next is Hamas crying we are the victims, and you will see human shields, and probably...people abducted from Israel as human shields also. This is going to be very complicated," Gilon said.

On being asked about no condemnation of the Hamas attack from the Palestinian Authority or envoys, the Israeli envoy further called it "unbelievable" and recalled the events from 2005.

"I remind everyone that the Palestinian Authority in 2005. When Israel did unilateral disengagement and left Gaza totally, took out 10,000 settlers. The control was under the Palestinian Authority. The Hamas with a very small force, came and kicked them out. They don't assume responsibility for anything," Gilon said.

He added, "Hamas is also threatening them...but here outside they are representing Hamas, which is unbelievable for me. How can any human being justify the killing of babies, burning them alive, rape of women, decapitation...I don't have words".

The death toll in Israel since the Hamas attack on October 7 has jumped to 1,300 and some 3300 have been injured, including 28 in critical condition and 350 in serious condition, The Times of Israel reported citing Hebrew media reports.

The fate of an estimated 150 people abducted and taken to the Gaza Strip during the attack by Hamas is still unclear, the report said.

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the military has so far notified families of 97 hostages who were being held by terrorists in the Gaza Strip, The Times of Israel reported.

