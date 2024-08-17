IGCF 2024 unveils 29 skill-building activities for youth development

Dubai [UAE], August 17 (ANI/WAM): The International Government Communication Forum (IGCF 2024) is set to empower youth and university students with a packed agenda of 29 discussion sessions and workshops, aiming to enhance their communication skills.

Organised by the Sharjah Government Media Bureau on 4-5 September at Expo Centre Sharjah, the event features a Youth Hall, Universities Challenge, and the AI Skills Camp, offering opportunities to learn and innovate in communication technologies and AI.

The Youth Hall will focus on public speaking and the impact of AI, while the AI Skills Camp will teach students AI fundamentals for media and government content creation.

The Universities Challenge encourages innovative content creation, and a series of workshops will cover professional ethics, communication practices, and modern technologies in government communication.

Additional youth-focused sessions and a new "Kids Content Creation" platform will explore challenges and opportunities in producing content for young audiences. The event also includes discussions on the role of the Arab Parliament for the Child and the future of children's content creation. (ANI/WAM)

