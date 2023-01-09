IIM Udaipur registers jump in average stipend in summer placements

Jaipur, Jan 9 IIM Udaipur registered an average stipend increase of 28.20 per cent in the summer placement of MBA Batch of 2022-24, as a record 319 students secured summer placements. The highest stipend for the batch reached Rs 4 lakh and the average stipend grew by 28.20 per cent to Rs 1.45 lakh.

The median stipend for the batch is Rs 1.4 lakh - a significant jump from the previous year. Consulting sector saw a remarkable upswing, in the number of internships increasing by 108 per cent compared to last year.

Reaching greater heights, the Institute's 12th batch received offers from more than 80 firms, with 41 recruiters partnering with the Institute for the first time.

Some prominent firms to join the recruiters' list for summer placements are Goldman Sachs, Bain and Co., Accenture Strategy, JP Morgan Chase & Co., State Street, Cisco, Wells Fargo, PwC, Everest Group, Lubrizol, Amazon, American Express, Pidilite, General Electric, Aditya Birla Capital Limited, Accenture Technology, Bajaj Auto, Yes Bank, Asian Paints and Puma.

IIM Udaipur is one of the four IIMs that follow the Indian Placement Report Standards (IPRS) and will be sharing an externally audited placement report on its website.

Meanwhile, it shared the topline results and has continued its growth trajectory - with the highest stipend for the batch reaching Rs 4 lakh offered in the consulting sector. The top 10 per cent secured an average stipend of Rs 3.25 lakh; the top 20 per cent secured an average of Rs 2.59 lakh, and the top 50 per cent received an average stipend of Rs 1.96 lakh.

The number of offers made in the consulting sector saw a remarkable increase by 108 per cent compared to last year. Additionally, IIM Udaipur students bagged international internships this year.

On this achievement, Prof. Ashok Banerjee, Director, IIM Udaipur, said, "Congratulations to the students of MBA 1st Year on securing 100 per cent Summer Internships. We view them as integral to student learning and an important window of real-world corporate experience. My sincere thanks to both new and returning companies for their faith in the student talent at IIMU. The substantially increased benchmarks of stipends paid is indeed a reflection of it. I would like to compliment the Placements Team and Placecomm members for ensuring our corporate bonds grow the way they have."

