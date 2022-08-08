IIT-Madras students get record placements

Chennai, Aug 8 Students of IIT-Madras received record job offers for the 2021-22 placement season, a statement from the premier institute said.

As many as 380 companies have provided 1,199 job offers to the students of IIT-Madras, it read.

Students also received 231 pre-placement offers through internships thus taking the total number of job offers to 1,430. The highest pay package was Rs 1.98 crore while the average pay package was Rs 21.5 lakh per annum.

A total of 14 companies have given 45 international job offers to students and 131 startups had made 199 job offers during phase I and phase II of the campus placements, the statement said.

The previous high, according to the IIT-Madras, was in 2018-19 when students received 1,151 job offers.

Eighty per cent of the students who opted for campus placements received job offers during the 2021-22 placements, the statement said.

C.S. Shankar Ram, advisor (placement) IIT-Madras in the statement said: "We are thrilled that our students have done exceptionally well in the placements that have led to record high job offers."

The statement said that of the 45 international offers, 11 had come from Rakuten Mobile Inc and companies like Glean, Honda R and D, Accenture Japan, Uber, and Micron Technologies also made international offers.

As many as 61 students of MBA from the IIT- Madras were placed leading to 100 per cent placement for the department of management studies.

