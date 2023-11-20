Ila Arun reveals her success mantra; says she was never 'desperate' for work

New Delhi, Nov 20 Veteran actress and folk pop singer Ila Arun, who has a career span of 44 years in the industry, has shared her success mantra, and it is Lord Krishna's shloka "Karm karo, fal ki chinta mat karo".

Ila was recently seen as Nalini in the crime thriller drama ‘Aarya’ season three.

The series features actress Sushmita Sen in the titular character of Aarya Sareen.

Speaking to IANS, Ila talked about her career, and her bond with Sushmita.

Ila is known for her work in projects like 'Ardh Satya', 'China Gate', 'Ghatak', 'Thugs of Hindostan', among many others.

Talking about her work mantra, Ila told IANS: "I follow Krishna's mantra 'Karm karo, fal ki chinta mat karo'. That's what gives you energy. Don’t be desperate and don’t take bad projects."

"In my entire journey till date I have got one-two wrong movies also, which had messed up producers and directors. When you work with good people like Ram Madhvani, whose entire things and facilities are systematic, then one realises why did I say yes to those bad projects," she shared.

Ila, known for her famous track 'Choli Ke Peeche', said: "And in my 44 years of career I was never desperate. I was looking for a good director and work. Because if that is not there then I could sing a song, or do theatre. I never faced a lack of work."

The 69-year-old thespian further said: "OTT is really God's blessing. It requires good actors, they are not bothered how you look, what age you are. If such roles keep coming to me then I will continue doing work."

Opening up on her bond with Sushmita, Ila said: "It is very good. We have worked together in 'Chingaari'. She is a Miss Universe and respects me a lot. She speaks nicely, have good thoughts."

"But the way she respects me...she calls me Maa. She was very protective and pampered me. Sushmita suffered a heart attack, but she was bothered about me and my health in those times also. There was major blockage in her heart, yet she was full of energy, and respect," said Ila.

She added: "In today's generation, the young girls after one or two films are somewhere else. But Sushmita is not like this. She has manners, and is fully rooted. They never make you feel that they are the big stars. It was like punar milan with Sushmita."

Created and co-directed by the visionary Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, ‘Aarya 3’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

