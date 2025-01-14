IMD stands as testament to India's pioneering spirit in meteorological science: WMO Secretary-General

New Delhi [India], January 14 : Lauding the India Meteorological Department (IMD), World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Secretary-General Celeste Saulo said that the agency for past 150 years has served as a cornerstone of weather observation, forecasting and research across Indian continent and stands as testament to India's pioneering spirit in meteorological science.

In her address at the 150th Foundation Day of IMD, Saulo stated that IMD plays a fundamental role in disaster risk reduction by protecting communities from extreme weather events. She said that IMD's commitment to public service resonates with WMO's mission of ensuring a safer and more resilient world for all.

Celeste Saulo said, "On behalf of the World Meteorological Organization, it is my honour to extend my warmest greetings and heartfelt congratulations to IMD on this extraordinary milestone, the celebration of its 150th anniversary. Established in 1875, IMD stands as a testament to India's pioneering spirit in meteorological science. For 150 years, it has served as a cornerstone of weather observation, forecasting, and research across the Indian subcontinent."

"This legacy of dedication and innovation has enhanced India's resilience and contributed greatly to the global good. IMD plays a fundamental role in disaster risk reduction by protecting communities from extreme weather events. Its expertise also supports key sectors such as agriculture, water resource management, energy, tourism, aviation and public health. The commitment to public service resonates deeply with WMO's mission of ensuring a safer and more resilient world for all," she added.

She noted that the 150th anniversary of IMD reflects the "unwavering dedication and brilliance" of generations of scientists, researchers and staff who have served IMD with passion and purpose.

"The socio-economic benefits that result from these targeted meteorological and climate services are huge. And my message today is that investment in national meteorological and hydrological services is the win-win for everyone. This is something that India can be proud of. The 150th anniversary milestone also reflects the unwavering dedication and brilliance of generations of scientists, researchers, and staff who have served IMD with passion and purpose. Their tireless efforts have not only strengthened India's meteorological capabilities, but have also enriched the global scientific community," she said.

Stressing India's role in WMO programs, Celeste Saulo said, "In 2025, WMO celebrates its 75th anniversary as a specialized agency of the United Nations. When I look at WMO photos in 1950s and compare them with today, I realize how far we have traveled towards gender parity, but also how far we still have to go. As a founding member of WMO since 1950, India has been an invaluable partner in WMO's programs. An Indian representative has been on WMO's executive board for more than 60 years, longer than any other country in the Asia-Pacific region. Dr Mahapatra currently serves as the third vice president of WMO and provides invaluable leadership."

She emphasised that India plays a vital role in regional meteorological cooperation. She recalled the Asia-Oceania Meteorological Satellite Uses Conference hosted by IMD in December and said that it was a huge success.

WMO Secretary-General said, "India plays a vital role in regional meteorological cooperation. Last month, IMD for the first time hosted the Asia-Oceania Meteorological Satellite Uses Conference here in New Delhi. I am proud that it was a huge success. It brought together operators and users of meteorological satellite products for a dialogue which is of great potential benefit to climate-sensitive sectors and vulnerable communities. IMD hosts several WMO designated regional centers, including the regional specialized meteorological center New Delhi for tropical cyclones. Accurate forecasts and warnings and coordinated disaster management have served countless lives, not just in India, but in the entire region."

She noted that timely forecast by the regional climate here in New Delhi triggered major humanitarian preparedness and response activities before Mocha made landfall in Myanmar and Bangladesh and loss of life was kept to a minimum. She expressed gratitude to IMD's support for the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum. She commended IMD's interest in strengthening, forecasting and monitoring in the Third World regions, including through the new Third World Climate Forum.

She said that IMD excelled in evolving to respond to a changing climate and world. She said, "Along its rich history, IMD excelled in evolving to respond to a changing world, a changing climate, and a changing role to better serve societal needs, both at the national, regional and global levels. As we celebrate IMI's 150th anniversary, we are aware of the challenges and opportunities ahead. We are proud to have worked along IMD, and we look forward to continuing our journey together to be the sustainable and resilient future for all."

Praising India for flash flood guidance since 2018, WMO Secretary-General said, "Since 2018, India has served as a flash flood guidance system South Asia Regional Center. It provides flash flood guidance and forecasts to India, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, supporting nearly 1.5 billion people. WMO has been delighted to train more than 90 IMD staff in operating, sustaining, and supporting flash flood forecasting and warning operations, including training the trainers. We are gratified that in turn, IMD has supported other countries with training and tools for timely warnings."

"IMD commitment to climate monitoring and early warning systems aligned perfectly with the International Early Warnings for All initiative to ensure that everyone on Earth is protected by life-saving early warning systems by 2027. We commend you for translating complex science data into actionable information via tools like the newly launched decision support system and the Mausam Unified Mobile App. Early warnings work, they must work for everyone and reach everyone," she added.

She said that climate crisis is closely interlinked with the inequality crisis and called for marking 2025 as a year of decisive climate action to reduce greenhouse gases and speed up the transition to renewable energy.

Celeste Saulo said, "At global level, this was the warmest year on record at about 1.55 degrees above the pre-industrial era. WMO announced last week that it is likely that 2024 is the first calendar year temporarily breached 1.5 degrees. Crossing 1.5 degrees in an individual year does not mean that the Paris Agreement is dead, but as we all know, it is in very grave danger. As WMO Secretary General, I repeatedly say that the climate crisis is closely interlinked with the inequality crisis. We must mark 2025 as a year of decisive climate action to reduce greenhouse gases and speed up the transition to renewable energy."

During the event, PM Modi launched 'Mission Mausam' initiated by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on its 150th foundation day. He said that IMD was a symbol of India's scientific journey since it has served crores of Indians for 150 years. PM Modi announced that a postage stamp and a special coin have also been released to celebrate the achievements of IMD.

