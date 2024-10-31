IMF's Gita Gopinath praises 'Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare' played at White House Diwali celebration

New York [US], October 31 : Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), shared a video on Thursday featuring the White House military band playing the prayer "Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare" as part of Diwali celebrations.

In the video posted by Gopinath on X, the White House was beautifully adorned with marigold flowers, and many guests were seen wearing traditional Indian attire.

"Wonderful to hear the White House military band play Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare for Diwali. Happy Diwali," she wrote in her post.

Wonderful to hear the White House military band play Om Jai Jagdeesh Hare for Diwali. Happy Diwali 🪔 pic.twitter.com/lJwOrCOVpo— Gita Gopinath (@GitaGopinath) October 31, 2024

The White House hosted a Diwali celebration to honor the contributions of Indian Americans to the "US-India bond."

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti praised the event and emphasized the significance of Diwali, acknowledging the invaluable contributions of the Indian American community.

What a beautiful celebration of Diwali at the @WhiteHouse! As we celebrate the journey of light, we also honor the invaluable contributions of Indian Americans who deepen the #USIndia bond. From New Delhi to D.C., may the light of Diwali illuminate every corner of the world and… https://t.co/1CEjRwhptQ— U.S. Ambassador Eric Garcetti (@USAmbIndia) October 30, 2024

"From New Delhi to D.C., may the light of Diwali illuminate every corner of the world and spread the message of peace and prosperity #CelebrateWithUS #HappyDiwali." the post added.

Recently, the American First Lady, Jill Biden, and President Joe Biden hosted a Diwali celebration at the White House on October 28, inviting Indian Americans from across the United States to attend.

This was the couple's last Diwali celebration as President and First Lady. Over the years, the Bidens' Diwali celebration has added a unique touch to this luminous tradition.

Happy Diwali from the White House! Together, may we show the power in the gathering of light. pic.twitter.com/IHKn2gvj5s— The White House (@WhiteHouse) October 29, 2024

White House shared the pictures of the Diwali celebrations on X and wrote, "Happy Diwali from the White House! Together, may we show the power in the gathering of light."

Addressing the White House Diwali Celebrations, the US President said, extended Diwali greetings to the people, highlighting its significance, and acknowledged that today, the festival is proudly celebrated in the White House.

