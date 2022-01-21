Implement 'one hand bag' rule meticulously, CISF to aviation stakeholders

New Delhi, Jan 21 To reduce security check-in screening time, aviation stakeholders, like the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, airlines, and airport operators, should "meticulously" implement the 'one hand baggage' rule, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has said.

In a communication to the BCAS on January 19, a senior CISF official wrote: "As per BCAS 'AVSEC' Circular, no passenger should be permitted to carry more than one hand bag other than those items already listed in the circular including lady's bag."

"However, it has been seen that passengers on an average carry 02-03 Nos of hand bags to the screening point. This has led to increased clearance time as well as delays, congestion in PESC point and inconvenience to passengers. It is therefore felt that enforcement of the aforesaid Circulars must be ensured by all stakeholders/airlines."

"All airlines and airport operators may be instructed to take steps to implement 'One Hand Bag rule' meticulously on ground to ease out the congestion and other security concerns."

"Airlines may be made responsible and depute staff to guide passengers, check and verify their hand bag status etc, before allowing the passenger for pre-embarkation security checks."

In addition, it said that all airlines may be directed suitably to inform passengers and to display the 'one hand bag rule' on their tickets or boarding passes "very conspicuously".

"Airport Operators may be instructed to place hoarding or banner or board or stands displaying the contents of the 'One hand bag Rule'."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor