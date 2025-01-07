"Impressed," EAM Jaishankar says on visit to Konark Eco Retreat Park

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], January 7 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday visited the Konark Eco Retreat Park and said he was 'impressed' by it.

Jaishankar added that he would help promote tourism there.

"Impressed by the Konark Eco Retreat Park. Will surely help promote tourism," he said in a post on X.

On Tuesday evening, Jaishankar joined the inauguration of Mukteswar Dance Festival.

"Joined the inauguration of Mukteswar Dance Festival this evening. Celebrating Odissi dance, the Festival is a cultural and spiritual delight for our Pravasis who have come to Odisha," he said.

The EAM also visited the temple of Prabhu Lingaraja.

He said, "At Bhubaneswar, sought blessings of Prabhu Lingaraja this evening. Lingaraja Bhagwan ki Jai!"

Jaishankar, along with his wife Kyoko Jaishankar, visited the Dhauli Shanti Stupa.

"Visited the Dhauli Shanti Stupa. The message of peace & harmony is particularly important in a volatile world. Also saw the historic rock edicts of Emperor Ashoka with its the message of compassion towards all."

He also visited the Raghurajpur Arts village with his wife.

"Great to visit the Raghurajpur Arts village. 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas is an apt occasion to showcase the rich and diverse arts & crafts of Odisha. Hope our Pravasis will also visit and appreciate our heritage and traditions."

Jaishankar also visited the Jagannath temple at Puri.

"Blessed to have darshan of Lord Jagannath ji at Puri today. Prayed for peace, prosperity and harmony for all. Jai Jagannath!"

Jaishankar on Tuesday expressed his optimism about the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas and believed that the event will be a good one.

Jaishankar, while talking to ANI, said that the convention will give an opportunity for interaction between the diaspora and the ministers, who will highlight the development in the country in past years.

"I believe the event will be good. I would like to say that the special element of coming to Odisha is that the culture, heritage, and history of Odisha is to be kept in front of our Indian community, which is spread all over the world. And how to take Odisha to the global stage with that experience after the PBD. There will be three different exhibitions, which will be interesting. And it will be an opportunity to connect with the people of Orissa," he said.

