Imran Khan announces final protest march to Islamabad on November 24

Islamabad [Pakistan], November 13 : Imran Khan, the founding chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has called for nationwide protests and a march to Islamabad on November 24, The Express Tribune reported.

Aleema Khan, Imran's sister, who met him at Adiala Jail, told the media that the former prime minister has urged his supporters to take to the streets across the country.

Aleema conveyed Imran's message to the media and according to her, Imran said, "On February 8, you brought about a revolution, and you took to the streets to exercise your constitutional right. You took power away from the elite and became powerful. But on February 9, the entire mandate was stolen," the Express Tribune reported.

Aleema Khan further stated that Imran Khan expressed frustration over the alleged theft of votes and the "erosion of judicial independence" in the country, claiming the "freedom of the Supreme Court had been taken away."

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry highlighted that the PTI leader has formed a committee to organise a march in Islamabad. But he refused to disclose the names mentioned in the committee.

"I won't disclose the names, as they could be arrested", he told local media.

According to Faisal Chaudhary, Imran has called the march a "final protest call", demanding revocation of the 26th Constitutional Amendment act, restoration of the PTI mandate and release of people who are detained without trial. He further revealed that the whole leadership of PTI will participate in the protest.

Chaudhary also confirmed that Ali Amin Gandapur, a senior PTI leader, will lead the protest from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Recently, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations said that Imran's final protest call would mark the end of a current coalition government.

Imran Khan's call for a final protest is seen as a direct challenge to the current government and the political establishment, signalling a new phase in the PTI's ongoing struggle for what they term a "true democracy" in the country.

